Counting of votes in elections to Karnataka’s urban local bodies began on Monday morning. The elections, which were held on Friday, saw a 63.8% turnout.

The city corporations in Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru went to the polls apart from 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 20 town panchayats. A total of 2,664 seats were contested. Voting in three town panchayats was postponed due to rain and flash floods, The Times of India reported. Elections in other urban local bodies are likely to be held in November.

In the three city corporations, 814 candidates are in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 130 candidates, the Congress has candidates in all 135 wards, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has candidates for 129 seats. As many as 350 independent candidates are contesting the elections.

A coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power in Mysuru and Shivamogga, and Tumakuru was run by a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

The “none of the above” option was used for the first time during these elections, The New Indian Express reported.