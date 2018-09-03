Unidentified protestors hurled stones at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s vehicle in Churhat near Sidhi district on Sunday, reported PTI. Chouhan escaped unhurt, said Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari.

The protestors also unfurled black flags, reported ANI. At present, the chief minister is touring the state ahead of the Assembly polls. He is travelling in a bus that has been modified as a chariot.

Churhat is the constituency of Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh. Later, at a meeting Chouhan challenged Singh to come fight him openly. “Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me,” he said. “I am physically weak but I will not be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me.”

Singh denied the Congress’ involvement. He said his party does not follow the culture of violence. “I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat,” he added.