The price of petrol increased to a new all-time high of Rs 86.56 per litre in Mumbai on Monday, increasing 31 paise from the day before. The price of the fuel rose by the same amount in Delhi to Rs 79.15.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol was Rs 82.06, rising 30 paise since Sunday, while in Chennai it rose from Rs 81.92 per litre to Rs 82.24.

Diesel prices also rose to record highs on Monday. The price of diesel rose 39 paise to Rs 71.15 a litre in New Delhi. In Mumbai, it rose from Rs 75.12 to Rs 75.54 per litre. The price of the fuel increased to Rs 74 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 75.19 in Chennai – both increases of nearly 40 paise.

Fuel prices have now increased for the ninth straight day in all four metros. The continuing decline in the Indian rupee has affected prices. The currency had touched the 71-mark for the first time in early trade on Friday before recovering slightly. However, it fell below 71 again by close of trade.