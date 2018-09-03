The police in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, arrested five men on Sunday for allegedly conspiring to kill some leaders of Hindutva outfits, PTI reported. The police’s Special Investigation Unit detained the accused when one of them went to receive the other four on their arrival in the city from Chennai.

The police claimed the five were conspiring to kill Arjun Sampath of the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani, among others. They also allegedly wanted to kill Sampath’s son Omkar Balaji, The New Indian Express reported. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and also charged with conspiracy.

The five have been identified as Jafar Safiq Ali, Ismail, Samsudeen, Shalavuddin and Ashik. They were arrested based on a tip-off from central intelligence agencies. They were allegedly planning to create instability around Ganesh Chaturthi, NDTV reported.

The Hindutva leaders who were allegedly on their hit-list been given security.