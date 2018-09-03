At least 13 people were killed and two injured on Monday when a tempo fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway, at Shanglai, near Bhatwadi division in the district, PTI reported.

“The vehicle fell into the gorge as the driver lost control over it following a landslide which brought a heap of debris on the road,” Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said according to the Hindustan Times. The local police force, as well as emergency services personnel, rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations, and search for survivors.

The officer added that bodies of all the deceased have been recovered. Two 13-year-old girls, residents of Bhakoli village in Bhatwadi, were rescued. The teenagers were taken to a hospital in Uttarkashi, but then referred to another medical facility in Dehradun, Patwal said.