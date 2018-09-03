The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 8,000 kg of shark fins from Mumbai and Gujarat, PTI reported on Monday. These fins were meant for illegal export to Hong Kong and China, a statement by the central government agency said.

The fins were marked for export after being falsely declared as dried ray skins, dried marine products and fish maw, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said. Exporting shark fins is prohibited under Indian law.

“The DRI on September 1 seized around 8,000 kg of shark fins,” the agency said. “In all, 3,000 kg of shark fins were seized from a godown at Sewri in Mumbai and 5,000 kg from Veraval in Gujarat. The DRI has intercepted four persons in this operation, including the mastermind. It has come up during the investigations that the stocks of shark fins are replenished regularly.”