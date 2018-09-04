An Indian Air Force plane crashed in a field near Deoria village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Tuesday morning, reported ANI. The pilot of the MiG-27 jet managed to eject safely.

Indian Air Force MiG 27 crashes near Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Pilot safe; More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bVa9LiTZgv — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018

The aircraft had taken off from the Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase. The aircraft was on a routine mission.

It burst into flames immediately after crashing. The fire brigade and local police personnel have been sent to the spot.

A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, said the Indian Air Force.