Rajasthan: Indian Air Force jet crashes near Jodhpur, pilot safe
The MiG-27 jet burst into flames immediately after crashing.
An Indian Air Force plane crashed in a field near Deoria village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Tuesday morning, reported ANI. The pilot of the MiG-27 jet managed to eject safely.
The aircraft had taken off from the Indian Air Force’s Jodhpur airbase. The aircraft was on a routine mission.
It burst into flames immediately after crashing. The fire brigade and local police personnel have been sent to the spot.
A court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, said the Indian Air Force.