Two persons were arrested after the police seized a cache of explosives in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday, reported PTI.

Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar on Tuesday said 46 gelatin sticks, detonators, and other material had been recovered during raids at the home of 48-year-old Mohammad Umar Jahir Kazi at Dhalghar village near Mumbai.

“We have recovered gelatin sticks and detonators and arrested the two persons under the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act,” said Paraskar.

The police also arrested another person in Ratnagiri district who allegedly sold Kazi the explosives. The police suspect that the explosives were to be used for illegal fishing activities. Fishermen use explosives to kill fish in a process called blast fishing or dynamite fishing.

The police discovered that the two men were illegally selling the explosives for fishing activity after a few fishermen were recently injured in an explosion.