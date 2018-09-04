A court in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday granted bail to a student who was arrested the day before for allegedly shouting slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government on a flight, ANI reported.

The 28-year-old student, Sofia Lois, was arrested in Thoothukudi based on a complaint by Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was on the same flight.

The police have charged her with Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to public nuisance, public mischief, and exhorting the armed forces to mutiny, the Tamil Nadu Police Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure. She was sent to 15-day police custody on Monday.

Soundararajan claimed that Lois, who is a student at the University of Montreal in Canada, had shouted “BJP’s Fascist government down down”. She was reportedly sitting behind the BJP leader and shouted the slogan on seeing her.

The police detained Lois at the Thoothukudi airport after the BJP leader filed a complaint at the Pudukottai police station in the coastal town.

Soundararajan told reporters at the airport that Lois may be a member of some terrorist group. “She did not look like a normal person,” The News Minute quoted the state BJP chief as saying. “I am not scared or worried because of her. The other passengers inside the flight should not be affected by her, that is why I responded. In a public place people can shout but nobody has the right to shout inside an aircraft.”

The student’s father AA Samy, a retired government doctor, also filed a police complaint on Monday seeking action against Soundararajan and 10 unidentified BJP supporters for allegedly threatening them at Thoothukudi airport.

“We reached the Thoothukudi airport at 11.30 am,” Samy said in his complaint. “When we were disembarking from the plane, my daughter raised a slogan against the BJP government. However, Soundararajan did not respond to it. By the time we reached the terminal, she along with 10 BJP supporters surrounded and threatened [us] using abusive words.”

He accused the BJP workers for threatenting to kill them and clicking their photographs in violation of their privacy. “This has caused us fear and mental agony,” he alleged.