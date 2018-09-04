Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh caused landslides and hampered traffic on the Shimla-Kalka highway on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times.

A stretch of the road connecting Tuttikandi to Dhalli was damaged in a landslide. After overnight rains in Shimla, overflowing “nullahs” near Dhalli caused traffic to come to a standstill. While the police diverted the traffic via Dhalli and Sanjauli, trucks loaded with apples were stranded for more than 12 hours after being barred from using the circular road.

“The road was opened for light motor vehicles,” said Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal. “However, we are not allowing trucks to move forward as it will result in traffic jam.”

In the last 12 hours, the state capital has received 31.6 mm of rain while Dharamshala has recorded 32.3 mm rainfall.

The Shimla-Rohru road was blocked on Monday after a landslide near Patti Dhank and Nihari, reported The Times of India. According to the Shimla Meteorological Centre, the state is expected to receive more rain till Saturday.

Last month, Shimla received the highest rainfall in August in 117 years. On August 13, the city received 172.6 mm of rain in 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, and 18 people were reported dead in rain-related incidents across the state. In August 1901, 277 mm rainfall was recorded in a day.