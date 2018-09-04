At least one person died in Japan and several were injured after Typhoon Jebi, the worst to hit the country in the last 25 years, made landfall on Tuesday. At 4 pm local time (12.30 pm Indian Standard Time), the typhoon was travelling west of the city of Fukui at a speed of 65 kilometres per hour, and causing winds of up to 180 kilometres per hour, The Japan Times reported.

A man was killed when a company storage facility collapsed due to strong winds in Higashiomi in Shiga Prefecture. Several trucks on the Meishin Highway also turned over.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rains, strong winds and mudslides in the western and eastern parts of the country. Around 800 flights have been cancelled, and 1.2 lakh homes in the Kinki and Shikoku regions are without electricity.

The government has advised nearly 12 lakh people to evacuate their homes in Kobe city, The Guardian reported. They have been advised to move to 1,500 temporary shelters.

The ceiling at Kyoto station in Kyoto city collapsed, injuring some people, local police authorities said.

A tanker parked in Osaka Bay nearby was also swept away, slamming into a bridge and slicing off a chunk from the structure. Japan’s Transport Ministry shut down the Kansai International Airport in the Osaka Bay due to heavy flooding.