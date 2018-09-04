A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Mukundpur on Tuesday after he entered a house to steal valuables, reported PTI. A police case has been registered against three people at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the teenager allegedly went into the house to steal valuables when he was caught by the owner and then assaulted by residents of the area. His body was found by his family.

Three people have been arrested so far, while three others are absconding, said Khan.