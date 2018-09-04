At least six people were injured after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday. The structure collapsed over railway tracks in Alipore in South Kolkata, the Hindustan Times reported. Relief operations are underway.

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the six people are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, ANI reported. “As of now, there are no casualties,” Hakim said, adding that all the people who were trapped have been rescued.

Many vehicles were crushed in the debris. The bridge is located in a crowded part of the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the police were investigating the matter and that she was monitoring the situation from Darjeeling, where she is currently on a visit. “I have asked the police to provide details,” Banerjee told the Hindustan Times. Banerjee said she was trying her best to return to the city to take stock of the situation at the earliest but that flights were unavailable.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien took to Twitter to share updates on the rescue operation. “Rescue teams, disaster management teams, police personnel and fire fighters are at the site,” O’ Brien tweeted. “It is difficult to gauge the enormity of tragedy.”

Army personnel also helped in the rescue efforts, NDTV reported. Though the Army was not called in, since its base is in nearby Fort William, some personnel were sent in for rescue work in the area.

The Indian Army said that though its personnel were not called in, Army field hospital detachment was sent in as the area was very close.

Kolkata Traffic Police tweeted updates on traffic diversions following the incident. “DH Road towards Maherjat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue,” the traffic police tweeted. “DH road has been closed from CGR road and Ekbalpore crossing. Alipore road is closed to traffic from Judges Court road.”

In March 2016, the under-construction Vivekananda flyover collapsed leading to the death of 27 people. On August 11, a portion of a four-lane under-construction flyover collapsed near West Bengal’s Siliguri.

Traffic update:-

DH Road towards Majherhat Bridge is closed to traffic from NR Avenue. Necessary diversions are on. — DCP Traffic Kolkata (@KPTrafficDept) September 4, 2018

Watching scenes of Majerhat bridge #Kolkata collapse . Devastating. Rescue teams, disaster management teams, Police CP,fire fighters already reach spot. Locals join. Rescue operations on.Prayers for those affected. Difficult to gauge enormity of tragedy as yet looking at visuals — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) September 4, 2018

#WATCH: Rescue teams and ambulances arrive at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata has collapsed. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/5pgpxSgwke — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2018