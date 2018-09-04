Nine people died in a collision between two buses on the NH-93 on the Aligarh-Agra Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandrak town on Tuesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahani said the deceased included six women and three men, The Times of India reported.

At least 18 people were injured in the accident and were taken to a local hospital. Some reports, however, suggested that 48 people were injured. While one of the buses involved in the accident was carrying wedding guests, the other was a mini bus.

District Magistrate CB Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked the Regional Transport Office to examine the vehicles’ records.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced a compensation package of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. Adityanath also directed state medical authorities to provide all facilities to the injured, The Times of India reported.