The police in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district have arrested five people, including a nine-year-old girl’s stepmother and stepbrother, for their alleged involvement in the murder and gang rape of the minor who went missing on August 24. The girl’s mutilated body was found in the forests of Boniyar on September 2, the police said.

The girl’s father was married to two women – one from a local village and another woman who is from Jharkhand. She was the daughter of the second woman. According to the police, the girl’s stepmother held a grudge against the second wife and her children as she believed he loved them more and spent most of his time with them. The nine-year-old was also the most favourite of his children, the police added.

On August 24, the stepmother, armed with a knife, allegedly took the girl to the forest with the help of her 14-year-old son. The other accused – 19-year-old Kaiser Ahmad, another teenager and 28-year-old Naseer Ahmad – then joined them. The men then allegedly raped the girl at the stepmother’s insistence.

“It was Kaiser who first raped her and then all others, including her stepbrother took turns to rape the girl,” said the police. “Thereafter the stepmother strangulated the girl and her stepbrother hit her head with axe, killing her on spot.”

Two of the accused then dumped the body in the bushes and covered it with branches. “All the material and weapons, including axe and knife, have been recovered at the instance of the accused,” the police added.