Qatar has approved legislation to scrap exit visas that require all foreign workers to obtain permission from their employers to leave the country, AFP reported on Wednesday.

Under the new law, only a maximum 5% of every company’s workforce, who are thought to be those in the most senior positions, will still need permission to leave Qatar. The law change “regulating the entry, exit and residency of expatriates” was issued as an Emiri decree by the country’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The United Nations agency International Labour Organization welcomed the move, and said it will have a positive impact on the lives of migrant workers in Qatar. “This first step towards full suppression of exit permits is a clear sign of commitment by the government of Qatar to labour reforms and a key milestone in the process,” said Houtan Homayounpour, head of the ILO Project Office for Qatar, in a statement.

Doha is keen to show it is tackling allegations of worker exploitation ahead of hosting the 2022 football World Cup, Reuters reported. Labour and rights groups have attacked Qatar for its “kafala” or sponsorship system, which is common in Gulf states where large portions of the population is foreign.