The Central Bureau of Investigation launched search operations across Chennai on Wednesday in connection with the gutkha scam, reported ANI. Among those whose houses were raided include Minister of Health C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police TK Rajendran, former Chennai Police Commissioner S George, and former state minister BV Ramana.

“We are conducting raids on the residences of the Tamil Nadu DGP, state health minister and 30 others places in Tamil Nadu in connection with the case relating to the gutkha scam,” an unidentified CBI spokesperson told The Hindu.

Special teams comprising officials of the agency’s Anti Corruption unit from Delhi commenced the simultaneous searches around 7.30 am on Wednesday. This is the first time the CBI is searching the residence of a head of the police force in the state.

The case, which involves senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government and a minister, was transferred to the CBI in April. In May, the investigating agency registered a case against unknown officials of the central excise department, Tamil Nadu government and food safety department.

In July 2016, raids were conducted at the godown, offices and residences of a gutkha manufacturer in Chennai on charges of evading Rs 250 crore in taxes. During the raid, officials found a diary with the names of those believed to have been paid off in order to facilitate the sale of banned tobacco products in the city. The health minister was among those mentioned in the diary.

Documents showed that Rs 40 crore was paid to Vijayabaskar and senior officials. Senior police officers and bureaucrats, including Rajendran, George, several officials in the department of Health and Food Safety and local councillors were named in connection with the scam.