The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a petition seeking a stay on the Rafale deal between India and France, PTI reported. The petition was filed by advocate ML Sharma, who had requested for an urgent hearing.

Sharma had alleged that there were discrepancies in the fighter jet deal.

Supreme Court says that next week it may hear the PIL filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a stay on India-France Rafale fighter jet deal. pic.twitter.com/bK2rK8Eucz — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

India signed an inter-governmental deal with France in 2016 to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets that would cost Rs 58,000 crore. The Congress, however, accused the government repeatedly of getting an overpriced deal. It has also alleged that the Centre favoured a company owned by businessman Anil Ambani, whose group companies are under a lot of debt, and whose defence firm did not have experience in the sector.

The government has refused to reveal specific details about the per-plane price that it negotiated in the deal, citing a secrecy agreement between the two countries.