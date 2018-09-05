The Crime Investigation Department of the Gujarat Police on Wednesday arrested former Indian Police Service officer Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly planting drugs on a man who was arrested in 1996 in Palanpur in Banaskantha district, ANI reported.

Bhatt, who was the district superintendent of police in 1996, and seven others – including some former policemen attached with the Banaskatha Police – are being questioned, said Director General of Police (CID) Ashish Bhatia.

The district police, led by Bhatt, arrested lawyer Sumersingh Rajpurohit in 1996 for possessing around one kg of opium. The police claimed that the drugs had been found in a hotel room occupied by Rajpurohit in Palanpur.

However, the Rajasthan Police later concluded that Rajpurohit had been falsely implicated by Bhatt and other police officers. They also claimed that the Banaskatha Police had abducted Rajpurohit from his residence at Pali in Rajasthan. In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that the police officers had implicated him in the case to force his family to vacate a rented premises owned by the sister of former Gujarat High Court judge Ramanlal Rajmal Jain.

“Three to four months back, the Gujarat High Court had asked the CID to investigate this case and we had formed a Special Investigation Team, which found Sanjiv Bhatt had made out a false case against the lawyer,” Bhatia told The Indian Express.

Bhatt is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has claimed to have been in the room during a meeting in the aftermath of the Godhra incident in 2002 when Modi, who was the chief minister at that time, said Hindus should be allowed to vent their anger. He has been a focal point of the public demand for justice in the Gujarat riot cases.