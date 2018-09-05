‘There is no hatred here,’ Rahul Gandhi says at Kailash Mansarovar
The Congress chief is on a pilgrimage to the holy mountain, fulfilling a vow he had made after a close shave with an aircraft accident in April.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there was “no hatred” at Kailash Mansarovar, where he is currently on a 12-day pilgrimage.
“The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” he wrote on Twitter, describing it as a “beautiful journey”. He also shared pictures of Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal lakes, and the Kailash mountain.
In another tweet Gandhi wrote that “a man goes to Kailash when it calls him”, which offended some people such as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya.
Gandhi left for the pilgrimage on August 31, fulfilling a vow he had made in April after his aircraft developed an “unexplained technical snag” and descended hundreds of feet during an election campaign in Karnataka. The plane was travelling from New Delhi to Hubbali. Gandhi was accompanied by aides Kaushal K Vidyarthee, Rampreet, Rahul Ravi and Rahul Gautam.
Last month, an inquiry by a two-member Directorate General of Civil Aviation committee ruled out prior glitches in the aircraft and blamed delayed action by the pilots for the incident.