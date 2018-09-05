Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said there was “no hatred” at Kailash Mansarovar, where he is currently on a 12-day pilgrimage.

“The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India,” he wrote on Twitter, describing it as a “beautiful journey”. He also shared pictures of Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal lakes, and the Kailash mountain.

The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India.#KailashYatra pic.twitter.com/x6sDEY5mjX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

The stunning beauty of lake Rakshas Tal.#KailashYatra pic.twitter.com/GXYsR4hjAT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

In another tweet Gandhi wrote that “a man goes to Kailash when it calls him”, which offended some people such as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya.

A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you.#KailashYatra — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

‘It’? Did you just refer to Lord Shiva as ‘it’? Unless you have gone to mount Kailash with the sole objective of trekking, this smacks of ignorance about the cultural and religious significance of the Mansarovar Yatra. https://t.co/uVGsYJyLfb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 5, 2018

Gandhi left for the pilgrimage on August 31, fulfilling a vow he had made in April after his aircraft developed an “unexplained technical snag” and descended hundreds of feet during an election campaign in Karnataka. The plane was travelling from New Delhi to Hubbali. Gandhi was accompanied by aides Kaushal K Vidyarthee, Rampreet, Rahul Ravi and Rahul Gautam.

Last month, an inquiry by a two-member Directorate General of Civil Aviation committee ruled out prior glitches in the aircraft and blamed delayed action by the pilots for the incident.