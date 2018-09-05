The Unique Identification Authority of India on Wednesday said schools cannot deny admission, or other facilities, to students for lack of Aadhaar, PTI reported. The UIDAI said such denials were “invalid and not permitted under the law”.

The Aadhaar authority directed schools to coordinate with the state education department, district administration, local banks and post offices to set up special camps in school premises for enrolment and updating services.

“It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar,” PTI quoted from a circular addressed to the chief secretaries of states. “Till Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification.”