The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Inspector General of Police (Meerut Range) Ram Kumar to supervise the investigation into the Hapur lynching case. Last month, the top court had asked the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district to protect witnesses in the case and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report.

In June, police in Hapur filed a case against nearly two dozen people after a mob lynched a man and injured another, following rumours of cow slaughter. The main accused, Rakesh Sisodia, who was arrested and then granted bail, later claimed on camera that he was welcomed back after his release from jail. Sisodia also claimed that the police were on his side.

The Uttar Pradesh government told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud on Wednesday that it has transferred a station house officer accused in the case, and filed appeals seeking cancellation of bail to other accused, PTI reported. Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state, said the investigation will be completed in 60 days.

The court will next hear the matter after two weeks.