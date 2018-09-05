The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment and operationalisation of permanent campuses for seven new Indian Institutes of Management. The institutes, currently operating out of transit campuses, were established between 2015 and 2017, the government announced in a press release.

The campuses will be in Amritsar in Punjab, Bodh Gaya in Bihar, Nagpur in Maharashtra, Sambalpur in Odisha, Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu.

They will be set up at a total cost of Rs 3,775.42 crore. The construction is expected to be completed by June 2021. “With this, all the 20 IIMs will have their own permanent campuses,” the government said. “Each of these IIMs will construct an area of 60,384 sq m, which will have complete infrastructural facilities for 600 students. Recurring grants to these institutes have also been approved [at] Rs 5 Lakh per student per year for 5 years. Thereafter, the institutes are expected to meet their running cost/maintenance cost from the internal generation of funds.”