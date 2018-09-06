Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said India would not hesitate to extend its friendship to Pakistan if it stops cross border terrorism, reported IANS.

“Let Pakistan take the initiative first by stopping cross border terror,” Rawat said. “If they manage to stop terrorism from their side, we will act like Neeraj Chopra,” he said at a felicitation ceremony for athletes from the Army in Delhi.

Chopra, who won a gold in the men’s javelin throw, bowed his head and shook hands with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on the podium. Nadeem, who won the bronze medal, promptly reciprocated in kind.

Asked about the situation in the Kashmir Valley since Governor’s rule was imposed in the state, Rawat said he was optimistic that the situation would improve. “I can say this with conviction that their families have realised that terrorism isn’t the best way forward,” the Army chief added. “The mothers want their sons to return to the right track and if the trend continues, I am sure we can find a way for peace to return in the valley.”