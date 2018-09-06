Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman held separate meetings with their United States counterparts Michael Pompeo and James Mattis in New Delhi on Thursday. The four leaders will meet later in the day for the long-awaited inaugural “2+2 dialogue” between the two countries.

Pompeo and Mattis arrived separately in New Delhi on Wednesday night. Swaraj received Pompeo at the airport and Sitharaman welcomed Mattis. Pompeo is the secretary of state and Mattis the secretary of defence in the US administration.

Several key bilateral matters will be discussed during the two delegation-level meetings that are under way, officials told PTI. The American officials will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Before leaving Washington on Tuesday, Pompeo said the United States would discuss New Delhi’s purchase of Russian missile systems and Iranian crude oil during the dialogue, but these would not be the primary focus of the talks. The dialogue, which was supposed to be held earlier this year, was postponed twice.

Elevating and strengthening our strategic partnership! EAM @SushmaSwaraj welcomed US Secretary of State @SecPompeo ahead of bilateral talks. pic.twitter.com/93zrT2tdAD — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2018