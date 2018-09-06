Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the state Assembly on Thursday and paved the way for early elections, reported Deccan Herald. He left for Raj Bhavan to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan to submit a copy of the resolution.

KCR’s decision cut short the Assembly tenure by eight months. The chief minister is scheduled to address a press conference at Telangana Bhavan at 2.30 pm.

The state is scheduled to go to the polls by May 2019. However, the chief minister’s son and state minister KT Rama Rao triggered speculation last week about early elections when he said KCR would make an important announcement during a rally on Sunday.

On Sunday, KCR said his party’s legislators have entrusted him with the responsibility of deciding on the dissolution of the Assembly. “I will tell you when I take a decision,” he had said at the massive public meeting of his party on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The rally was organised to mark the fourth anniversary of the state’s formation.

On Sunday, KT Rama told reporters that the party was confident of victory if the elections are held early. “If at all the elections are held early it will help the TRS,” he had told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the rally. “We will win both the state as well as Lok Sabha polls convincingly. Holding early elections will give us ample room to find potential partners for 2019 polls.”