The National Commission for Women on Thursday directed Kerala Director General of Police Lokanath Behera to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA P Sasi. A leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India has alleged that Sasi tried to sexually abuse her at a party office and sought sexual favours for helping her get higher posts in the youth organisation.

The panel said it was “deeply disturbed” by Sasi’s alleged actions. The commission ordered Behera to apprise it about the action taken in the matter and ensure speedy delivery of justice.

On Tuesday, the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) said it will investigate the allegations. The party also denied reports that the state unit started looking into the matter following intervention by the central unit.

The woman had reportedly approached the central leadership after the state leaders allegedly did not respond to her complaints. “The allegations against the legislator are of serious nature,” an unidentified party leader said. “Party will take appropriate action after the probe. Senior party leaders including a woman will probe the allegations.”

Sasi, who is an MLA from Shornur in Palakkad district, has denied the allegations. “I have no idea how such allegations cropped up,” he was quoted as saying. “It seems there is a conspiracy to end my political career.”

On 05.09.2018, @NCWIndia took cognizance of various media reports published on 05.09.2018, wherein it has been reported that a woman leader has allegedly accused the #Shoranur MLA of sexual assault at the party office at #Manarcaud in #Palakkad, #Kerala.



1/n

The Commission is deeply disturbed with such alleged conduct on part of the elected representative.



2/n