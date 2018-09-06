The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the home of Rekha Modi, who is reportedly Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin, in connection with the alleged Srijan scam case, ANI reported. Patna Police personnel were also present during the raids that were conducted at seven other places across the state.

The deputy chief minister, however, has denied any family ties with Rekha Modi. “I have no connection whatsoever with Rekha Modi and the talk of her being related to me has no basis,” he had said earlier, according to the Hindustan Times.

Srijan scam case: Income Tax Department conducts raids at residence of Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi's sister Rekha in Patna. Police team also present. pic.twitter.com/OxVWtDVgFx — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

The alleged scam had begun in 2006. Preliminary investigations found that money meant to acquire land under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Vikas Yojna was transferred under different names to the accounts of Bhagalpur-based cooperative society Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. The money was transferred to the Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank, where the government also had accounts. This continued until Srijan’s Founder-Secretary Manorama Devi had died in February.

The accused’s name was listed as a beneficiary of the government funds that were illegally transferred to the accounts of the non-governmental organisation, Hindustan Times reported. Rekha Modi reportedly bought exorbitant jewellery gifts with the money.

On August 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a First Information Report against a Bhagalpur-based non-government organisation, Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti, in connection with the alleged multi-crore Srijan scam.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly claimed the deputy chief minister was linked to the accused in the matter. “Sushil Modi’s sister Rekha Modi and niece Urvashi Modi received crores of rupees from Srijan scam,” Yadav said.

The Congress had demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resign over his administration’s handling of the case.