No permits will be required for electric vehicles and those run on alternative fuel in an effort to increase their number across the country, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. These would include auto-rickshaws, buses, taxis run on alternative fuel like ethanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas, methanol, and biofuel, reported PTI.

“We have taken the decision to make these permit-free,” Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari said during an event in New Delhi. The recommendations were made by a Group of Ministers, headed by Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan, and all states will abide by it, Gadkari added.

In a strong move, Transport and Highways Minister @nitin_gadkari on Thursday said no permits would be required for alternative fuel vehicles, including CNG, ethanol and electric vehicles.@MORTHIndia @gailindia https://t.co/tp0RtNh0ZT — Petroleum Ministry (@PetroleumMin) September 6, 2018

मैन आज घोषणा की है की ग्रीन फ्यूल इथेनॉल,मिथेनॉल, बायो सीएनजी और इलेक्ट्रिक से चलने वाली गाड़ियों को परमिट की जरूरत नहीं होगी। मुझे उम्मीद है कि इस निर्णय से परिवहन क्षेत्र में व्यापक परिवर्तन आएगा। pic.twitter.com/4Yv4MN2n7f — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 6, 2018

However, there will be no permit exemptions for hybrid vehicles, reported the The Hindu BusinessLine. “There will be 100% exemption for alternate fuel vehicles such as ethanol, methanol, CNG, electric, but not for mild hyrbrids,” said Gadkari.

The minister’s comment come amid government’s efforts to promote eco-friendly vehicles through the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles India scheme started in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch FAME India’s second phase.

The government will not provide any financial incentive for automakers turning to electronic vehicles and alternative fuel. “With GST at 12% on EVs, I don’t think there is any further need for subsidy,” said Gadkari. “We need to think innovatively to bring in that environment.”

In the future, cab aggregators like Ola and Uber could also be directed to induct a certain number of such vehicles in their fleet, said Gadkari.

Companies will not be required to conduct local testing for initially bringing EVs into India for sale. “This will be available for a limited number of pieces in the domestic market and if the customers’ response is positive then these companies can start making the vehicles in India,” said Gadkari.