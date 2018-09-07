Panjab University Students’ Council got its first woman president on Thursday after students voted for Leftist party Students for Society candidate Kanupriya. She won the election with a margin of 719 votes against her nearest rival Ashish Rana, from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Kanupriya is a student at the varsity’s zoology department, The Tribune reported.

Daler Singh of the Students’ Organisation of India and the Indian Students Association won the post of vice president. The post of secretary went to Amarinder Singh, the joint candidate of the Students’ Organisation of India, the Indian Students Association and the Hindustan Students Association. The joint secretary’s post was won by National Students’ Union of India candidate Vipul Atray.

More than 15,000 students participated in the voting exercise to elect four office bearers. The election was marred by allegations that the university administration failed to penalise Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members for election rule violations. Records showed that 209 students opted for the None of the Above option for the president’s post. The option was first introduced in 2016.