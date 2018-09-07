Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam, who had purportedly promised to help “kidnap girls” who reject marriage proposals, on Thursday apologised for the comment.

Kadam made the controversial comments at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar suburb on Monday, drawing severe criticism from several quarters. In the video, Kadam is heard saying, “Take down my number. If you call me and say, ‘sir, I proposed to this girl but she declined. Please help’. This [girls declining proposals] is wrong. Of course I will help. First bring your parents, if they say they like the girl, I will kidnap her and hand her over to you.”

On Thursday, Kadam claimed that his political rivals had distorted and twisted his comments. “I have expressed regret about my comments repeatedly. Once again, with due respect to all my sisters and mothers, I am apologising,” he said.

Kadam’s apology on Thursday came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sternly warned him, according to Mumbai Mirror.

“The chief minister was very upset at Kadam,” an unidentified senior Bharatiya Janata Party minister told Mumbai Mirror. “The fact that he was trying to justify the comments and defending it made matters worse. The chief minister called and asked him to apologise. He was very reluctant, but the chief minister gave him a stern warning.”

On Wednesday, Kadam had claimed the video showing him making the comment on social media was edited to distort his comments. “However, despite that, since women’s respect is important to me, I apologise without talking about that,” he had said in a video message on Twitter.

The BJP minister added: “He was asked to be careful in the future. If there is any such controversy again, the party will have no option but to sack him.” Kadam’s comments have damaged the party’s reputation, the minister added.

Fadnavis and the saffron party have been criticised repeatedly for not sacking Kadam from the party and his post of a spokesperson.

‘Rs 5 lakh for cutting off his tongue’: Ex-state minister

A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who “cuts off the tongue” of Kadam. A video of an event at Buldhana, Congress leader Subodh Saoji was purportedly heard saying Kadam’s comments were unbecoming of a legislator. “... and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue,” he purportedly said.