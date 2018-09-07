Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country will not be part of another country’s war, reported Geo News. Alluding to the United States’s war on terror, Khan said he never wanted Pakistan to become a part of the war and that his government’s foreign policy will be in the best interest of the nation.

Khan was addressing a ceremony organised by the army to mark the anniversary of 1965 war with India. He, however, praised Pakistan’s armed forces for combating terrorism. “No other nation has fought the war on terror like the Pakistan Army,” PTI quoted Khan as saying.

The cricketer-turned-politician said the role of security forces and intelligence agencies in making the country safer against all threats was unparalleled. The prime minister also rejected that there was a divide between the civil administration and the military and said that the Army was the only intact and functional institution of the country.

“The Pakistan army is running at its best because of non-political interference and its priority for merit,” he said. “Political interference destroys institutions.” He also said he wanted to bring meritocracy in all institutions so that they can become disciplined and established like the armed forces of Pakistan, reported The Express Tribune.

Khan also said he wanted to promote cooperation with Pakistan’s neighbours and the rest of the world. Khan urged other countries to play their role in stopping “Indian cruelty” and aggression in Kashmir.

“The resolution of Kashmir issue according to the United Nations resolutions was indispensable,” he said, according to PTI.