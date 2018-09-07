The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar city have charged three men, who were arrested after the death of a man beaten up on suspicion of cow smuggling, with murder, NDTV reported on Friday. However, the police have claimed that Rakbar Khan’s murder was not a case of mob lynching.

The police have filed a 25-page chargesheet before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ramgarh. It says four men were responsible for the attack on Khan on July 20. One of the accused is yet to be arrested. The police also said that an investigation was pending against two others, including Naval Kishore who informed them about the incident.

“There is a 25-page chargesheet and many supporting documents,” Ashok Chauhan, a police officer in Alwar, told NDTV. “There are three main accused – Paramjit, Dharmender and Naresh. Against the other accused, the investigation is pending.”

Khan and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows through a forest area when the mob attacked them. While Aslam managed to escape and hide in bushes, Khan died of his injuries while in police custody. Mohan Singh, an assistant sub-inspector, subsequently admitted that there had been a delay in taking Khan to hospital. He was suspended and three other personnel were transferred.

However, the police have not filed a chargesheet against any of these personnel, on the grounds that a judicial inquiry is under way in the case, News18 reported.