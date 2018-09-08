The Tamil Nadu police on Saturday detained Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and his team in Thiruvannamalai district’s Chengam town. Yadav and his team were on their way to take part in a protest against the proposed eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressway project.

Yadav told Scroll.in that he was detained at a private marriage hall in Eraiyur village since 10.30 am. “All the doors locked with police contingent guarding us. We are under detention,” he said.

“We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into police van,” Yadav tweeted. “First hand experience of police state in TN [Tamil Nadu]!”

Yadav claimed he had spoken to district collector Kandasamy about land acquisition for the expressway project and complained of police excesses. “He completely denied any police interference,” Yadav said. “Within minutes of the phone call, police detained us.”

Yadav claimed that the superintendent of police in Thiruvannamalai said there was a law and order problem due to his presence. Though he clarified that he only wanted to visit the farmers at their home, the police superintendent did not permit it, Yadav said “Gandhian disobedience is the only way out, it seems,” he said.

An unidentified police officer from the Thiruvannamalai SP’s office told Scroll.in that the SP was talking to Yadav. “They have not detained him.”

The Rs 10,000-crore expressway project has faced massive opposition, especially from farmers, as thousands of hectares of agricultural land and several hectares of forest land – cutting across five districts and eight reserved forests – have to be acquired.

In August, the Madras High Court said landowners need not be physically dispossessed from their properties for acquisition for the Chennai-Salem expressway project until further orders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that only a minuscule percentage of farmers are opposed to the acquisition of land for the project.