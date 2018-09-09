Rockets were fired at Iraq’s second largest airport on Saturday as protests against the country’s political elite intensified, reported Reuters. No casualties or damage was reported after three Katyusha rockets fired by unknown assailants hit the outer perimeter of Basra International Airport.

An unidentified official at the airport told the news agency that flight operations were not disrupted, with aircraft landing and taking off as normal.

Iraqi security forces were deployed on the streets of Basra a day after protesting crowds stormed the Iranian consulate and set fire to government buildings, reported The Washington Post. While forces were deployed at intersections, troops in combat fatigues set up checkpoints and rode through the city centre in weapon-mounted trucks. Since Monday, Basra has witnessed several demonstrations, with crowds protesting over political corruption.

At an emergency session of the Iraqi Parliament, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi warned that the situation could lead to armed conflict, reported Reuters. “Politics should be separated from security and services,” he said.

The two leading groups in parliament sought his resignation, reported Al Jazeera. “We demand the government apologise to the people and resign immediately,” said Hassan al-Aqouli, spokesperson of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr who heads the Sairoon coalition. Ahmed al-Assadi, spokesperson for the second-largest Fateh Alliance, also attacked “the government’s failure to resolve the crisis in Basra”.

According to a statement by the Iraqi military, officials lifted a curfew imposed on Basra earlier on Saturday.

At least 15 people were killed and 190 injured in the violent clashes this week, reported Xinhua, quoting the Iraqi Ministry of Health. “The casualties come from both demonstrators and security forces,” said ministry spokesperson Sayf Bader, adding that most of the injured received treatment and were now out of hospitals.

On Friday, protestors in the city set the Iranian consulate on fire. Thousands of demonstrators rallied outside the building before setting it ablaze. Protestors allege that the infrastructure in Basra has collapsed and no electricity or safe drinking water is available, even as the summer heat rages on.

Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani has blamed politicians for the protests, and said a “new government” should be formed which is “different from its predecessors”. The al-Abadi government came to power following elections in May.