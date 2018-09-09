The body of a nun was found in a well inside a convent in Kerala’s Kollam district on Sunday, reported The Hindu. The nun was identified as 54-year-old Susan Mathew who used to teach at St Stephens School in Pathanapuram, about 80 km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

While the cause of death is currently unknown, District Police Chief (Kollam Rural) B Asokan said the nun was being treated for epilepsy and had consulted doctors on Saturday. “On Sunday morning when others went for morning mass, she stayed back, saying she is not feeling well,” said Asokan. “When the other nuns returned from the church, they found her body in the well of Mount Tabor Convent.”

While blood stains were found near the well, the police denied the possibility of murder. “The forensic and fingerprint teams are currently working on the scene and the dog squad will reach shortly,” said Asokan. “Comments can be made only after getting the preliminary reports.” The autopsy will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Both the school and the convent are run by the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church based in Kottayam.

Congress leader Bindu Krishna called the incident shocking, reported PTI. “Blood stains were found inside her room and her hair was also found cut, according to reports,” she alleged.

In a similar incident in March 1992, the body of Sister Abhaya was found in a well in a convent in Kottayam, reported The News Minute. While the police and crime branch closed the case, it was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation a year later. In March this year, a special CBI court dismissed the discharge pleas filed by two of the accused, Father Thomas Kottoor and Sr Sephy.