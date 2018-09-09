Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in 2019 and win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections than it did in the previous polls. He was speaking on the final day of the party’s National Executive Meet in New Delhi.

The Opposition has no agenda, policy or strategy, said Javadekar. “They only believe in ‘Modi roko abhiyan’. The people of the country know them well,” he said. “We will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.”

Javadekar said that the “unique combination” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President Amit Shah would ensure a BJP victory. Speaking about the party’s achievements, Javadekar claimed the country had progressed in four years under the PM. “New India will be successful, free from poverty, terrorism, and corruption by 2022,” said the Union Minister for Human Resource Development.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh moved a political resolution to this effect, saying that the BJP will ensure a country free from terrorism, casteism, and communalism, and ensure that no one is homeless.

Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxalism had come down, added Javadekar.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, senior party leader LK Advani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, and several other leaders.

