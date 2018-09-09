A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Haryana on Sunday evening. Tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region too. The epicentre was at Jhajjar in Haryana, according to ANI.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km, NDTV reported the India Meteorological Department as saying.

There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties so far.