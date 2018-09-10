The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s election committee on Monday ruled against a recommendation by the grievance redressal committee to invalidate the National Students’ Union of India candidate’s eligibility for the post of the varsity’s students’ union president. The election committee issued a statement announcing its unanimous decision to keep Vikas Yadav among the list of candidates.

The National Students Union of India is the student’s wing of the Congress. Yadav was among four students fined for selling pakodas as part of a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments that selling the snack could be considered as employment.

On September 8, the National Students Union of India had condemned the “cancellation of Vikas Yadav’s nomination” in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union presidential election. “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party appointed JNU administration continues to shamelessly outdo itself in suppressing student rights and victimising those standing up against its authoritarianism,” the NSUI statement said.

The NSUI alleged that Yadav was given 13 minutes notice to be present at a grievance redressal committee hearing on September 7 based on a complaint filed against him on September 5. The statement alleged that the officials concerned had not informed him about the complaint until September 7.

The statement from the Congress’ student wing claimed that the email notice sent to Yadav was “deliberately timed” to thwart him from seeking immediate relief. The group also alleged that the authorities had not informed Yadav of the grounds on which he was being disqualified.

The NSUI claimed that the university had disqualified Yadav over the non-payment of a fine of Rs 20,000 that was levied against him for the protest. The student wing said that the Delhi High Court had ruled against any coercive action being taken against him for his actions until the vice-chancellor of the university had decided on his appeal.

Sunny Mehta, the Congress student wing’s officer in charge at the varsity, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Bharatiya Janata Party had pressurised the university’s administration to cancel Yadav’s nomination.