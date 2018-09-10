The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Modi, PTI reported on Monday. The notice acts as an international arrest warrant and says that the 44-year-old Belgian national is wanted on charges of money laundering.

Nirav Modi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore. Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the scam.

After a Red Corner Notice is issued against a person, they can be arrested or detained if found in any one of the 192 member countries. The person can then be extradited or deported.

The Enforcement Directorate reportedly sought the notice. In its first chargesheet, the agency charged Purvi Modi with laundering the alleged proceeds of crime generated by defrauding a PNB branch in Mumbai.

On July 2, the Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi. Recently, it issued a similar notice against Mihir R Bhansali, a senior executive at the US branch of his business, on charges of money laundering.

Last month, a special court in Mumbai set up under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act issued public summons to Purvi Modi as well as Neeshal Modi, Nirav Modi’s brother. The siblings were asked to appear before the court on September 25. In case of a non-appearance, their assets would be seized.

The court had earlier asked Nirav Modi as well to appear on September 25.

The fraud came to light in February when the Punjab National Bank informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that it had detected “fraudulent and unauthorised transactions” worth Rs 11,380 crore at a branch in South Mumbai. A few officials of the public sector bank had allegedly issued fraudulent Letters of Undertaking to Modi’s companies. Modi had already fled the country. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating the matter.