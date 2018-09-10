Rajasthan legislator Rajkumar Rinwa on Monday said that the public should cut down its expenses to tackle the increase in fuel prices, ANI reported.

“The government is trying. Fuel prices in India are driven by the prices of crude oil in the world market,” said the MLA from Ratangarh. “There is so much expenditure, floods all over, and consumption. The public doesn’t understand that if the prices of crude oil increases, they should reduce their expenses.”

Rinwa’s comments came even as the Bharat Bandh, called by the Congress, continued in several states. The shutdown was observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana, against the rise in fuel prices and drop in rupee’s value against the United States dollar.

Reiterating the government’s stand that it has no role in the price rise, Rinwa said that the Centre has no control over prices of crude oil in the international market. Earlier in the day, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attributed the hike to external factors. “People know the truth, there is no role of government in fuel hike,” the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot slammed Rinwa for his “insensitive comments”, reported ANI. “Such remarks from the BJP leadership tell you they are very arrogant, they are insensitive to the needs of people,” said Pilot. “When people are suffering, they are making it worse by such outlandish statements.”

Last year, Rinwa said that politicians who make derogatory remarks about the Indian Army should be “finished off”.

World market mein jo crude ka price hota hai us hisaab se chalta hai, Sarkar koshish kar rahi hai. Itna kharche hain, flood hain chaaro taraf,itna consumption hai.Janta samajhti nahi hai,ki crude ka daam badh gaya to kuch kharche kam kar de: Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa pic.twitter.com/g9MpM1fJno — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018