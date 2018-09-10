Taliban militants have launched several attacks on Afghan security forces in the northern part of the country, killing at least 37 troops since Sunday. At least 13 security forces were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Dashti Archi district of Kunduz province, in a firefight that began late on Sunday and continued into Monday morning, AP reported, quoting Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council. As many as 15 troops were wounded.

Samagan province spokesperson Sediq Azizi said Taliban insurgents killed at least 14 local Afghan policemen and pro-government militia forces, and wounded six, in Dara Suf district.

Jawzjan province Police Chief General Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani said Taliban militants attacked Khamyab district from different directions. Afghan police personnel withdrew from the district headquarters to prevent civilian casualties, he added. Eight police personnel were killed in this attack, and at least three wounded. The security forces killed seven Taliban insurgents and injured eight.

The attacks in both Kunduz and Jawzjan provinces were confirmed by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

In the Sari Pul province, Taliban attacked checkpoints of the army and pro-government militia near Sari Pul city, killing two militia and injuring two, provincial police chief General Abdul Qayum Baqizai said. “The Taliban’s attack has been repelled, but sporadic gun battles are underway at the outskirts of the city,” he added.

Zabihullah Amani, a spokesperson for the provincial Governor Mohammad Zahir Wahdat, said, “If the government does not send reinforcements, the [provincial] centre will collapse to the Taliban”, according to TOLOnews.