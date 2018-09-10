A major explosion destroyed a Trinamool Congress office in Birbhum district of West Bengal on Monday, the police said. The incident took place at Barrah village under Kankartala police station limits, PTI reported. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

“The local people claimed that the office was locked at the time of explosion,” Birbhum Superintendent of Police Kunal Agarwal said. “To ensure the nature of explosion some more time is required. So far, no person has been arrested in this connection.”

A blame game between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party began immediately after the blast, with each side blaming the other for the incident. Anubrata Mondal, the district president of the Trinamool Congress, alleged that BJP-backed miscreants from Jharkhand attacked the office with bombs. “The BJP has brought in goons from Jharkhand,” he said, according to IANS. “They had been planning the explosion for past few days. Today they have succeeded.”

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the Trinamool Congress had been making and storing bombs in its office “to terrorise locals”. “It seems that the explosion happened while making crude bombs inside the building,” he alleged.

At least one person was killed and five injured in a blast at the party’s office in Narayangarh in West Midnapore district on August 23.