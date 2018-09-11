Security forces killed two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara on Tuesday, the police said. A defence spokesperson said the encounter took place in Kupwara district’s Galoora area. The police are yet to ascertain the identity and affiliation of the deceased, PTI reported.

An official said the encounter followed a cordon and search operation based on inputs about the presence of militants in the area. During the search operation, the militants opened fire and security personnel retaliated, the police said. “Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of encounter,” the spokesperson said.

The operation is still under way.

Authorities directed telecom companies to suspend internet services and ordered temporary schools in Handwara and all higher secondary schools in Mawar and Langate zones to shut for the day as a precautionary measure, Greater Kashmir reported.