The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man in Gautam Buddh Nagar district for threatening to kill a Hindu Yuva Vahini official and making derogatory comments about Chief Minister Adityanath, PTI reported. Umesh Nagar, 20, was arrested based on Hindu Yuva Vahini zonal president Naveen Pandit’s complaint.

Dankaur Station House Officer Farmood Ali Pundir told the news agency that Pandit had objected to a “vulgar dance show and a qawwali programme” at an event last week. “Nagar later called up Pandit and abused him and made derogatory remarks against the chief minister,” the police official said. An audio clip of the phone conversation went viral soon after.

Sub-inspector Pawan Kumar had initially lodged a non-cognisable report in the matter. “But on Sunday night [September 9], Nagar along with four aides reached Pandit’s house brandishing a pistol and threatened to kill him,” Pundir said.

The police lodged a first information report booking Nagar under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to attempt to murder, trespassing and rioting with armed weapons. The police are still searching for Nagar’s aides.