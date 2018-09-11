Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday claimed that his vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district. He is currently campaigning in the state for the Assembly elections slated for later this year.

“My vehicle was attacked and someone tried to open the door and drag me out,” Singh said on Twitter. Policemen at the scene drove away the protestors, reported PTI. A video allegedly showed a few men, wearing black clothes and waving black flags, attempting to stop Singh’s vehicle.

छिन्दवाड़ा मध्य प्रदेश में मेरी गाड़ी पर हमला हुआ दरवाज़ा खोलकर बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की गई ST SC ऐक्ट के नाम पर हिंसक विरोध शुरू किया जा रहा है — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 11, 2018

Singh claimed that attempts were being made to instigate violence against the recent amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The amendment bill, passed by Parliament last month, reversed the Supreme Court’s order in March that had diluted the Act’s provisions. The court had said public servants cannot be arrested immediately after a complaint is filed against them under the atrocities law.

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to examine petitions challenging the amendment, but declined to stay the legislation without hearing the government’s view.