More than 300 villagers in Bihar’s Aurangabad district continued to hold hostage employees of the Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited and their family members for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, reported PTI. The 1,000-megawatt power plant is a joint venture between the National Thermal Power Corporation and the Railways.

At least 150 people are being held hostage inside the township since Sunday by residents of Surar and neighbouring villages demanding power supply, said NTPC Manager (Public Relations) Vishwanath Chandan. “We are making efforts for an amicable solution with the help of local administration,” he said.

Aurangabad District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Sadar held discussions with the villagers till 10 pm on Monday. “Another round of talks will be held this evening to resolve the issue and we are hopeful of getting an amicable solution,” he said.

To prevent the situation from getting worse, the Block Development Officer and Circle Officer of Nabinagar are present at the site, added Mahiwal.

While the village residents alleged that the plant had disconnected power supply, the NTPC claimed surrounding villages were stealing power from the township, reported the Hindustan Times. On Sunday, village residents from Surar, Salya, Khaira and Gogara Bandh blocked the entrance to the township and cut off civil and medical supplies to the employees and their family members inside.

On Monday, BRBCL authorities lodged a First Information Report with the police, blaming the villagers for throwing stones, burning tyres, and cutting off supplies of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and medicines by not allowing anyone to either enter or exit the township.

NTPC Executive Federation of India’s BRBCL unit has asked the company management to put an end to the crisis by Tuesday evening. If all discussions fail, it has threatened to move its employees out of the township, reported PTI.