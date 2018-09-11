United States White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday said that the Donald Trump administration is not considering use lie detectors to find out who wrote the The New York Times editorial critical of Trump. “No lie detectors are being used, or talked about, or looked at as a possibility,” Sanders said at a press briefing. She said White House staff would not “deal with cowards that refuse to put their names in an anonymous letter”, CNN reported.

In the op-ed, titled “I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration”, the anonymous senior official said he and like-minded colleagues have vowed to “thwart parts of the president’s agenda and his worst inclinations”. In turn, Trump called the official a “gutless person”.

Senator Rand Paul had last week said that people with a security clearance who work at the White House should undergo a lie detector test to discover the writer. On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News he would take a lie detector test to prove it wasn’t him.

“It’s frankly, I think, sad and pathetic that a gutless anonymous source could receive so much attention from the media,” Sanders said according to The Guardian.

The press secretary also denied that administration officers were considering invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution against Trump. The amendment provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of his or her death, removal, resignation or lack of capacity to work in that post. If the president is thus removed from office, the vice president replaces him.

“The fact that that’s [the amendment] actually being honestly discussed is ridiculous,” Sanders said according to CNN. “And frankly, it’s insulting to the nearly 62 million people that came out and overwhelmingly supported this president, voted for him, supported his agenda, and are watching and cheering on.”