Local elections

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary refutes reports about local body polls being deferred

The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have announced their boycott of the polls and expressed their concern about the status of Article 35A.

A report had speculated that the Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik will announce a deferment in polls | Satya Pal Malik/Facebook

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday refuted reports that the panchayat and municipals polls in the state will be deferred, Greater Kashmir reported. The chief secretary said there was no change in the election dates.

Speculation arose that the governor would defer the polls after two parties withdrew from the election. The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party announced that they will boycott the polls, while expressing concern about the status of Article 35A, which grants special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The state is set to hold its first local body elections since 2011 from October 1. Elections to municipal bodies will take place in four phases between October 1 and October 5, and to panchayats in eight phases between November 8 and December 4

Jammu and Kashmir has been under governor’s rule since June 20. Satya Pal Malik, who is Bihar’s former governor, replaced NN Vohra on August 23.

Unidentified officials told The Indian Express that a delay in the elections would lead to challenges in conducting the polls later as the weather will not be conducive and security forces will not be available because they will be deployed for General Elections. On August 31, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court that a delay in conducting the elections will affect the Finance Commission’s grant of over Rs 4,000 crore.

Article 35A case

The article was incorporated into the Indian Constitution in 1954. Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the provision. On August 31, the court adjourned the petitions till January 2019 after the Centre and the state administrations said hearing the matter now could create law and order problems, particularly during the local body elections.

