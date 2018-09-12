Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said his party would fulfill the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s promise to build a “Ram path” if it is voted to power. Lord Ram is believed to have taken this mythical route, which include parts of the state, during his 14-year exile.

The state is scheduled to go to polls later this year. “The ruling party had promised to develop the ‘Ram path’ but never kept its promise,” Singh told reporters in Bhopal. “But, we are thinking about constructing the ‘Ram path’ up to the borders of the state.” He added the party would also construct the ‘Narmada Parikrama path’, which is a walkway along the banks of the river Narmada.

The Congress leader played down queries that his party was resorting to “soft Hindutva” politics. “Hindutva has nothing to do with the religion,” Singh said.

Singh accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of making false claims against his party and him. The Congress leader said Chauhan had made allegations without submitting evidence and that he would file a legal notice against the chief minister for calling him an “anti-national”. “Now, they [BJP] are saying that I have relations with Naxalites. This allegation against me shows their mental status,” Singh said.